News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Wedmore Ladies enjoy Spring Meeting success

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 1:00 PM May 3, 2021   
Wedmore Ladies captain Ann Dixon setting out at the Spring Meeting alongside predecessor Sue Chambers and Sue McDonald

Wedmore Ladies captain Ann Dixon setting out on this week's Spring Meeting alongside predecessor Sue Chambers and Sue McDonald - Credit: Wedmore GC

Having eased their way back since reopening, Wedmore Ladies went into more serious mode, holding their Spring Meeting with three trophies on offer.

The first of these, for the lower handicappers, is the Midgley Cup and was won by Cathy Olive with 32 points, one ahead of runner-up Catherine Nicholson and captain Ann Dixon.

Players in Division Two competed for the Fry Cup and Karen Barnett won in another close finish, as her score of 39 just held off Caroline Patterson and Wendy Lucas who both finished with 38.

Angela Tanner won the Webber Plate in Division Three with 40 points, two more than Sue Griffiths, as Carol Pinks finished third with 37.

There was also a nine-hole competition, won by Vivienne Dix with 19 points as Jane Midgley and Shirley Restorick took the other two prizes.

You may also want to watch:

Earlier in the week the Seniors played also played a stableford and in-form Steve Lawrence won Division One with 36 points, one more than Ellis Nearn, as Moly McMillan took third with 29.

The other competitions were closer with Brian Kidd on top in Division Two on 39, one better than Derek Meades as John Vowles took third with 37.

Most Read

  1. 1 Closure of A370 in Weston for improvements
  2. 2 Weston takeaway owner awarded for donating thousands of meals in pandemic
  3. 3 Wetherspoon pub closes in town centre
  1. 4 What can open when Covid-19 lockdown rules ease on May 17? 
  2. 5 Concern at impact of "mutant algorithm" on North Somerset housing
  3. 6 Landowners could be forced to sell to make way for Banwell Bypass
  4. 7 5 of the best Mendip Hills walks
  5. 8 Witnesses sought after collision in Weston
  6. 9 Weston theatre to reopen box office this week
  7. 10 Actors spotted in Weston as filming for Sandylands begins

Scoring got better down the divisions with Dennis Howard winning Division Three on 41, a point better than Peter Roberts with Roger Harding third on 36.

The best score of the day, though, was in Division Four as Ken Lohmann collected 42 points to win by two from Barrie Gardiner with Peter Jones another point back in third.

The competition at the weekend was yet another stableford but this time the best score was in Division One as John Russell won on 41, two better than Josh Barwell and Daryl Cornelius.

Rod Stewart won Division Two on 40, three better than Marc Large and Geoff Fisher, and Roger Harding also scored 40 points to win Division Three by a point from Clive Warren-Smith with Gary Cutter another point back in third.

There was another close finish in the Ladies section with Jane Prosser (38) winning ahead of Megan Wilde (37) and Sandy Bedford (36). Wilde had recorded her first-ever hole-in-one during the Friday night league.

Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Travellers on Weston's Beach Lawns

Travellers ordered to leave Weston seafront

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Flowerdown House to open as Beach Hotel in Weston

New seafront hotel for Weston as YMCA takes on Flowerdown House

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Somerset Legion House in Weston

Former seafront hotel for war veterans could become private apartments

Stephen Sumner

Logo Icon
Local plan strategies

North Somerset Council

Where 20,000 could be built in North Somerset

Stephen Sumner

person
Comments powered by Disqus