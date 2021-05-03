Wedmore Ladies enjoy Spring Meeting success

Published: 1:00 PM May 3, 2021

Having eased their way back since reopening, Wedmore Ladies went into more serious mode, holding their Spring Meeting with three trophies on offer.

The first of these, for the lower handicappers, is the Midgley Cup and was won by Cathy Olive with 32 points, one ahead of runner-up Catherine Nicholson and captain Ann Dixon.

Players in Division Two competed for the Fry Cup and Karen Barnett won in another close finish, as her score of 39 just held off Caroline Patterson and Wendy Lucas who both finished with 38.

Angela Tanner won the Webber Plate in Division Three with 40 points, two more than Sue Griffiths, as Carol Pinks finished third with 37.

There was also a nine-hole competition, won by Vivienne Dix with 19 points as Jane Midgley and Shirley Restorick took the other two prizes.

You may also want to watch:

Earlier in the week the Seniors played also played a stableford and in-form Steve Lawrence won Division One with 36 points, one more than Ellis Nearn, as Moly McMillan took third with 29.

The other competitions were closer with Brian Kidd on top in Division Two on 39, one better than Derek Meades as John Vowles took third with 37.

Scoring got better down the divisions with Dennis Howard winning Division Three on 41, a point better than Peter Roberts with Roger Harding third on 36.

The best score of the day, though, was in Division Four as Ken Lohmann collected 42 points to win by two from Barrie Gardiner with Peter Jones another point back in third.

The competition at the weekend was yet another stableford but this time the best score was in Division One as John Russell won on 41, two better than Josh Barwell and Daryl Cornelius.

Rod Stewart won Division Two on 40, three better than Marc Large and Geoff Fisher, and Roger Harding also scored 40 points to win Division Three by a point from Clive Warren-Smith with Gary Cutter another point back in third.

There was another close finish in the Ladies section with Jane Prosser (38) winning ahead of Megan Wilde (37) and Sandy Bedford (36). Wilde had recorded her first-ever hole-in-one during the Friday night league.