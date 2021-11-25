Wedmore Golf Club men compete against women

There was a first for Wedmore as they made history recently.

Never before in Wedmore Golf Club's 29-year history have men and women competed against each other in an individual competition.

Until now when the ladies certainly more than held their own but no one could really compete with Lee Harbour who won Division Two with 46 points.

This was harsh on Nigel Day who scored 42 himself but could only take second place with Steve Alden taking third on 39.

Mark Earwaker won Division One with 38 but he was pushed hard by Megan Wilde who was second on countback from Jay James after both scored 37.

Rob Major won Division Three with 42 points with Nicola Stevenson second with 36, one better than third placed John Sims.

Earlier in the week the ladies held their own Stableford. Sue Chambers won Division One with 38 points, which was three clear of Alison Dodkin with Annie Patten another three points back in third.

Liz Sweeney won Division Two with 34 points which put her three ahead of runner-up Ruth Rogers with Sue Hughes third on 27.

Janet Gilbert scored 32 to win Division Three with Ange Tanner second with 29 and Jenifer Fell third.

The seniors warmed up for Christmas with a Turkey Trot Bowmaker with meat vouchers and drink on offer for the winners.

Prizes were fiercely fought over with a single point covering the first three places.

The team of Nick Parker, Paul Stevenson and Chris Loughlin edged ahead with 80 points from Stuart Bradley, Clive Warren-Smith and Frances Rabbitts.

The trio needed countback to give them the runners-up place with Stuart Butlin, Derek Meades and Tony Phelps in third after both teams scored 79 points.