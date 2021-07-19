Plenty to celebrate at Wedmore's Open Week

Published: 12:00 PM July 19, 2021

Club professional Lindsey Elkins with captains Dave Skelton, Ann Dixon and Clive Warren Smith and prize winners from Wedmore's Open Week - Credit: WedmoreGC

Wedmore Golf Club welcomed close to a thousand entries for nine competitions at their annual Open Week.

Sunday's Bowmaker saw visitors taking the main prizes in heavy rain, as Russell Foote (Oake Manor) and David Crow (Wheathill) combined for 44 points.

Chris Rowland and Paul Trim (West Wilts) were two points back in second, with Tom and Ben Gillibrand the best locals on 41.

Monday's Stableford enjoyed better weather and Steve Plant won with 45 points, one ahead of Ian Williams and Moly McMillan.

Steve Major won Division Two with 40 points, two ahead of Chris Donald, as Janet Robson took the ladies honours ahead of Cathy Olive and Fran McMillan.

There were big scores in the Tuesday Bowmaker won by Brian Fry, Sam Chapman, Pete Beavan and Jim Gray on 89 points, which was three better than runners-up Trevor Denny, Ann Dixon, and Ali and Chris Mantell.

Another three points back in third were Mandy and Jim Vearncombe, Shirley Gooding and Adam Turner, with a nine-hole competition won by Sandy and David Bedford with Ange Tanner and Sue James.

Wednesday's Greensomes saw a very close finish with the first three all on 41 and countback gave the placings as John Sims and Nigel Day, Alan Richardson and Ross Aitken and Moly and Fran McMillan.

Thursday's Medal saw Paul Dickie and Richard Macarthur with the best nett and gross score, as Abi Moore and Shirley Gooding won the equivalent Ladies prizes.

Kev Osman and Frank Denniston took the men’s divisional prizes with Shirley Turner taking the Ladies prize, while the following Bowmaker went to visitors I Smith, A Jones, J Hinds and I Case with 88 points.

Scores are always low in the Texas Scramble but with new recommended handicaps they were lower than ever this year with Lee Harbour, Alex Harris with Matt and Steve Smith having a nett 49.

Mark Earwaker, Jane Prosser ,Val Webber and Alan Hill scored 53 and seven days of play was not enough to tire everybody as scores for the second better-ball were better than the first.

Rich Vowles and Jon Thompson restored the home club's honour by winning on 44, two better than Ange and Brian Webber with Steve and Matt Smith third.