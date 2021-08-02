Parker picks up Wedmore seniors title after play-off

Published: 12:00 PM August 2, 2021

John Russell and new seniors champion Nick Parker following their play-off at Wedmore - Credit: Wedmore GC

Nick Parker was crowned seniors champion at Wedmore after a three-hole play-off.

Seniors played 36 holes over two days, with the first 18 holes also incorporating the monthly medal and producing some outstanding scores.

In Division One, Chris Norris set the pace with a nett 62, with Moly McMillan only one behind with Geoff Fisher third on 65.

It was almost as good and even closer in Division Two, with Mark Cross taking first place on countback from Trevor Guy, both recording nett 64, and John Vowles just a shot back in third.

Division Three saw two scores of 63 with Ray Dodkin beating Geoff Musson-Thorp on countback as Ken Willets was just a shot back in third.

You may also want to watch:

And Division Four was almost pedestrian by contrast with David Adams winning with an exceptional 66, ahead of David Russell on 67 and Bill Witter another shot back in third.

As far as the Championship was concerned the lower handicappers led the way, with Norris and Parker level on gross 77 with McMillan just a shot behind and Geoff Fisher and John Russell still very much in the hunt on 79.

Day two came with different weather and different scores as heavy showers caused problems for some of the leaders.

Ian Sentance had the best nett of the day, an excellent 65, and in the Championship Russell was charging, with a 77 setting the target at 156.

Parker continued to play well, adding a 79 to his first day 77 to also finish on 156 and set up a play-off for the title.

Parker started wildly but still got down for a bogey which was only matched by Russell after three putting.

A poor tee shot at the next, though, let Parker in with a par to a bogey, and a solid par at the next left Parker as champion with Russell runner-up.

Fisher had the best nett score over the two days and Mike Garbutt boasted the best gross on day two.