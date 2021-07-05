Senior Ladies battle it out at Wedmore Golf Club Championships

Published: 12:00 PM July 5, 2021

Alison Dodkin had the best nett score at Wedmore's senior ladies championship - Credit: Wedmore GC

Wedmore Golf Club held their second championship of the year as the Senior Ladies battled it out over 18 holes.

It proved a very close contest, as Alison Dodkin led after nine holes by two strokes from Cathy Olive.

A strong burst by Jane Hewitt over the first six holes of the back nine was enough to move her ahead of Olive and level with Dodkin and she went on to claim the Ann Adams Claret Jug on countback.

Jane Hewitt was crowned Wedmore Golf Club's senior ladies champion - Credit: Wedmore GC

Olive finished two back in the gross competition, with Louise Allen another shot adrift in third.

Dodkin's nett 71 was enough to win her the Vera Ireland Trophy, with Ange Webber taking second place on countback from Janet Robson.

Betty Norman took the over-70s prize on 73 with Caroline Patterson just one shot worse winning the over-80s prize.

Prizes for the best front and back nine, nett and gross went to Jennifer Fell, Liz Sweeney, Ann Dixon and Claire Biggs while Vivienne Dix took the separate nine-hole championship.

Wedmore's seniors held the Medal of Medallists, with the trophy going to Gordon Kendall who won Division Two with 65, five clear of Lucas Kirk who beat Ian Sentence on countback.

Gordon Hayes won Division One on 67, one better than Brian Webber and Peter Searle, and there were three scores of 66 in Division Three with Tony Ireland, helped by a hole-in -one on the 16th, winning on countback from Keith Thomas and Gavin Wood.

Chris Loughlin was five clear of Alan Hill to win Division Four on 65, with Axel Knutson third on 72.

There were two outstanding rounds in the weekend medal and Richard Macarthur was two under par gross to win Division One with 42 points ahead of Rich Vowles and David Poynor both on 37.

Matthew Harris scored a massive 47 points to win Division Three by five from Dave Bedford with David Merrifield third and Jim Baler was a narrow winner of Division Two, with his 39 just one better than Oan Sentence who beat Greg Cox on countback.

There were more good scores in the Ladies section, won by Nicola Stevenson on 39 ahead of Sue Chambers and Megan Wilde.