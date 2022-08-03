Wedmore golfers battle for supremacy at at Seniors Championship

New champion Dom Smith with captain Chris Monks and other prizewinners at Wedmore's Seniors Championship - Credit: Wedmore Golf Club

Wedmore held their Seniors Championship, kicking off with the monthly medal before the 24 best gross scores progressed to a play-off.

There was remarkable scoring in the medal despite a strong wind as Brian Kidd won Division Three with a nett 60.

That was hard on John Sims, who took the runners-up spot despite scoring 61, with David Bates was third on 65.

There was a close finish in Division One with Nick Parker beating David Sellars on countback after both scored 67. Dom Smith was third on 68.

Bob Cotgrove had a nett 62 to win Division Two by three shots from Steve Nicklin with Robert Watts third on 66 and another close finish in Division Four saw Brian Fell beat James Robertson on countback after both scored 65 with Bob Vale another shot back in third.

In the second round of the championship the emphasis was on gross scores and last year’s champion Nick Parker led the way on 75, with Dom Smith his nearest rival on 78.

An eagle on the first increased Parker's lead to five but he lost most of this over the next two holes before steadying his round and it remained close between the two until the three par fives on the back nine.

Unusually, Parker played these in seven over par to leave Smith a couple of shots ahead, a lead he held until the end to become champion for the first time on 156 to Parker’s 158.

Terry Clark took third place and Jim Vearncombe claimed the prize for best gross on day two.

Kidd led the way for the nett prize after day one but a couple of costly holes left him in third place, while Mike Cowie also suffered on the third hole.

Despite fighting back on the back nine, Cowie's two-round total of 132 was just too many to catch David Bates who had two outstanding rounds to win on 130. Trevor Marshall took the prize for best round two nett with 65.

The Ladies played for the Grannies Cup which, for the second year running, went to Janet Cornish with an incredible 48 points, which won Division Three by six from Joan Peck with Judy Brooking Clark another point back in third.

A very close finish in Division One saw Chris Simpson beat Annie Patten on countback after both scored 42 with Eunice Bond third on 40.

Ladies captain Wendy Lucas won Division Two with 40 points, followed by Sue Edwards on 39 and Fran McMillan on 38.

