Bennett and Spink claim wins at Wedmore's past and ladies captain events

Sue Spink and Tom Bennett with their trophies either side of Alison Dodkin who organised the annual competition between past Captains of Wedmore. - Credit: Wedmore GC

Wedmore GC saw both the past and ladies captains hold their annual competitions last week.

Tom Bennett took the Club Captain’s Memorial Trophy on 38 points while Sue Spink claimed the Chris Hoskings Trophy with a staggering 45 points.

The other event was a win in the Midweek Stableford for Fred Linham who scored 42 points and became the oldest player ever to win at Wedmore at the age of 92.

The Seniors kicked off the week as usual with a stableford which, despite some windy conditions, produced some excellent scores. Graham Hayes led the way in Division One with 41 points, two clear of Terry Clark who beat Robert Watts on countback.

The best scoring came in Division Two with Kevin Vaux and Charlie Woodard recording 44 points and Vaux taking first place on countback.

Greg Cox was disappointed to only come third despite scoring 42, which was enough to win Division Three for Dave Horsley with Mike Nicholls second on 41 and Ken Brice another shot back in third.

David Bates was another to score 42, winning Division Four by a convincing five-point margin from Axel Knutson with Ken Lohman third on 35.

The Ladies played a four-ball bowmaker which produced a very close finish with Fran McMillan, Maggie Dommett, Deidre Wheadon and Alison Dodkin scoring 130 points to win by just a single point from Jenny Thomas, Sue Hughes, Sue Spink and Carol Pinks. Sue Giffiths, Ashley Ribi, Vivienne Dix and Judy Brooking-Clark took third on 127.

The club competition this week was a medal and round of the day came from Steve Sweeting in Division Two with a nett 62 which put him five clear of Marc Large, with Greg Cox another shot back in third.

David Poynor was the only player in Division One to go sub-par with a 69, one better than Alan Richardson with Rich Vowles another shot behind in third.

In Division Three, Matt Smith was another player to go low with a nett 64, four ahead of John Vowles with Jeff Bulcock another three shots behind in third.

There was not a large number of ladies this week but Collette Sweeting was one of the low scores of the day, winning with a nett 66 ahead of Gina Falcon who also beat par on 71 with Mandy Vearncombe third on 73.