Wedmore Ladies complete double of Rogers Cup and Centenary Plate

Published: 1:00 PM October 28, 2021

Wedmore Ladies had a Sunday to remember as they won both the Rogers Cup and Centenary Plate against Farmington and Worlebury respectively in Wells last Sunday.

However, the ladies were out in force as they had reached the final of the Rogers Cup, taking on Farrington, and Annie Patten and Wendy Lucas were also in the final of the Centenary Plate against Worlebury at the same time.



The early holes in the Rogers cup were disappointing but by the tail there were signs of hope.



Players were rallying strongly but after Dawn Chadwick lost out on the final hole and when Liz Hill and Cathy Olive also went down the team had only a strong comeback win from Shirley Gooding to give the team hope.



They needed to win all the last three matches to be triumphant.



Jane Hewitt completed a comfortable win and Eunice Bond held her nerve to clinch the third victory.



Mandy Vearncombe had looked comfortable but then lost four holes in a row to leave her match all square on the final hole.



Strong nerves were needed and she showed just that, three solid shots and two putts to win the match and with it the cup for the first time in the Club’s history.



Not only that but behind the Cup matches, Annie Patten and Wendy Lucas built steadily from the start in the Centenary Plate and took a stranglehold on their match which they never relinquished, running out winners by five end three, to win both trophies on the same day.



Before the rain came the seniors had played for a medal.



Best scores came in Division Three with Bill Witter winning with a best of the day 66.



His score was two better than runner-up David Nelson with John Snelling also beating par on 69.



Dom Smith was the convincing winner of Division One, his score of 67 was three better than Steve Sage who beat Geoff Fisher on countback.



A close finish in Division Three saw Nigel Day winning with 69, one better than Phil McMahon and Graham Clifford with McMahon taking second place on countback.



Geoff Brooks dipped under par to win Division Four by a shot from Axel Knutson with Chris Loughlin a further shot back in third.



Last Saturday saw the annual match between teams headed by captain Dave Skelton and vice-captain Malcolm Tanner.



The result was a win for the vice-captains by eight matches to five.

