Ann Dixon and Chris Monks to captain Wedmore ladies and seniors

Wedmore Golf Club winners of this weeks Royal British Legion competition , Alan and Sue Chambers, receiving their prizes from Captain Dave Skelton. - Credit: Wedmore GC

Ann Dixon and Chris Monks have been voted in as Wedmore Golf Club captains of the seniors and ladies in an AGM meeting last month.

Everything went ahead almost as normal including the golf match between the vice-captain and captain’s teams which resulted in a 648 point to 625 win for the vice-captains.

New vice-captain Steve Sage, with partner Geoff Musson Thorp, had the best score of the day.

Both new and old ladies captains, Ann Dixon and Wendy Lucas, were able to attend their meeting which was also preceded by a competition, this time a bowmaker with both captains playing in the same team alongside Ruth Rogers.

They almost won but in the end had to take second place behind Deidre Wheadon and Diane Miller.

There were two competitions at the weekend starting with the monthly stableford.

An exciting finish in Division One saw Jay James beat Jon Thompson on countback after both scored 40 points, Rich Vowles took third on 38.

There was another close finish to division Two which was won by Derek Moody with 38, one better than Ian Sentence who beat Tom Bennett on countback.

Nigel Young was a more convincing winner in Division Three scoring 39 to put him three clear of both Andrew Page-Dove and Frank Sparks.

Only three Ladies played, with Fran McMillan winning from Ange Tanner.

Their were plenty of ladies playing on Sunday, however, in a special medley competition raising money for the Royal British Legion.

Winners were Sue and Alan Chambers who amassed 57 points over the three six- hole sections. This was just one better than Debbie and Chris Monks who beat Charles and Liz Sweeney on countback.

Due to entry fees, fines for any bunkers hit and the generosity of Captain Dave Skelton will go a long wag , £302 was raised for the Royal British Legion ahead of Remembrance Day today (Thursday.)