News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Ann Dixon and Chris Monks to captain Wedmore ladies and seniors

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 3:00 PM November 11, 2021
Royal British Legion winners Alan and Sue Chambers receiving their prizes from Wedmore Captain Dave Skelton.

Wedmore Golf Club winners of this weeks Royal British Legion competition , Alan and Sue Chambers, receiving their prizes from Captain Dave Skelton. - Credit: Wedmore GC

Ann Dixon and Chris Monks have been voted in as Wedmore Golf Club captains of the seniors and ladies in an AGM meeting last month.

Everything went ahead almost as normal including the golf match between the vice-captain and captain’s teams which resulted in a 648 point to 625 win for the vice-captains.

New vice-captain Steve Sage, with partner Geoff Musson Thorp, had the best score of the day.

Both new and old ladies captains, Ann Dixon and Wendy Lucas, were able to attend their meeting which was also preceded by a competition, this time a bowmaker with both captains playing in the same team alongside Ruth Rogers.

They almost won but in the end had to take second place behind Deidre Wheadon and Diane Miller.

You may also want to watch:

There were two competitions at the weekend starting with the monthly stableford.

An exciting finish in Division One saw Jay James beat Jon Thompson on countback after both scored 40 points, Rich Vowles took third on 38.

Most Read

  1. 1 Remembrance Sunday: What events are taking place this weekend?
  2. 2 No electric fleet for Avon and Somerset police officers
  3. 3 Music school in village approved
  1. 4 Calls for investment after Weston General Hospital rated inadequate
  2. 5 Council agrees to purchase Birnbeck Pier from its private owner
  3. 6 'Stop the tower block' petition receives more than 1,000 signatures
  4. 7 Work to revamp Sovereign Centre begins next month
  5. 8 Council wages war on dog poo
  6. 9 NHS issues highest state of alert for South West
  7. 10 Police appeal for witnesses to 'altercation' in Weston

There was another close finish to division Two which was won by Derek Moody with 38, one better than Ian Sentence who beat Tom Bennett on countback.

Nigel Young was a more convincing winner in Division Three scoring 39 to put him three clear of both Andrew Page-Dove and Frank Sparks. 

Only three Ladies played, with Fran McMillan winning from Ange Tanner.

Their were plenty of ladies playing on Sunday, however, in a special medley competition raising money for the Royal British Legion.

Winners were Sue and Alan Chambers who amassed 57 points over the three six- hole sections. This was just one better than Debbie and Chris Monks who beat Charles and Liz Sweeney on countback. 

Due to entry fees, fines for any bunkers hit and the generosity of Captain Dave Skelton will go a long wag , £302 was raised for the Royal British Legion ahead of Remembrance Day today (Thursday.)

Golf
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Watch fireworks from the Grand Pier this weekend. Picture: Jackie Caven

Bonfire Night

5 firework displays to see in North Somerset

Carrington Walker

person
Main entrance of Weston General Hospital

Weston General Hospital rated 'inadequate' after latest inspection

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Stone two-storey house in Main Road, Hutton, Weston, with hanging baskets and hedge in front.

Property of the Week | Partnership

Character cottage in pretty village of Hutton

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 11/01/17 of Marks and Spencer on Oxford Street in London. The retailer has said its

Marks & Spencer and Amazon recall items after safety fears

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon