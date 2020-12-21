Wedmore welcome back North Somerset members

Published: 1:00 PM December 21, 2020

New club captain Dave Skelton ahead of the Winter League competition at Wedmore - Credit: Wedmore Golf Club

Wedmore Golf Club welcomed back members from North Somerset who had been unable to play due to coronavirus tier restrictions.

But wet weather proved a problem, although there was some extraordinary scoring in the seniors Turkey Trot.

The team of Martin Olive, Chris Donald and Peter Laney finished with an amazing 89 points to finish three clear of runners-up Chris Norris, David Coggan and Peter Spinks.

And third place went to Phil Horn, John Rogers and Alan Hill despite an excellent return of 84 points.

The ladies played a four-ball better-ball competition, which also produced some good scores.

Carol Lewis and Ali Mantell combined for 40 points to win by two from Cathy Olive and Ange Webber, as Eunice Bond and Heather Abraham beat Jane Hewitt and Alison Dodkin to third place on countback after both pairs scored 35 points.

Sunday saw the first round of the Winter League, delayed since November due to lockdown, restricted to 15 holes due to slippery conditions on the back nine.

John Sims won Division Three with 38 points, four clear of Chris McKinley who beat David Bennett on countback.

Division One honours went to Josh Barwell, whose 35 points pipped Graham Sugg by one with Nick Parker third on 32.

And there was a blanket finish in Division Two as the top three all scored 32 points, with Tony Biggs taking first place on countback ahead of Ian Robson and Mark Sweeting.

It was a similar story in the Ladies section as the top three all scored 27 points, with Nicola Stevenson winning ahead of Saybria Sims and Jane Prosser.

The club AGM was held earlier in the month, with Dave Skelton named as new club captain and wished all the best for his year in charge after such a difficult 2020.



