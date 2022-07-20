Wellbeing at the Webbington up to second in Weston Open Badminton League

From left to right, Justin Hawken, Shelley White-Sharman, Katie Smith, David Gregory, Ewa Pole, Roy Delfino-Orme of Weston Open Badminton League. - Credit: Paul Edwards

In Division One of the Weston Open Badminton League, Wellbeing at the Webbington overcame Zaks Indian Kitchen by six games to three to go second in the table.

Chris Clifton Heating & Plumbing defeated Birnbeck Insurance by the same scoreline in Division Two.

But the closest game of the week was in Division Three between Postive Step and Chillies Bangladeshi & Indian Restaurant.

Positive Step eventually edged it 5-4 in a match that could have gone either way.

WSM Open BC are currently receiving national recognition for their work to increase participation in the sport.

Practice nights are on a Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at venues across Weston.

There is no membership fee, purely pay and play with no obligation or commitment, and there is no minimum standard policy as the club welcomes all ages, abilities and weights.

If you would like to join, email predwards@hotmail.co.uk or contact them via Facebook page “WSM Open Badminton Club”.