Dangerfield: Wellington result a 'great benchmark' for Cheddar

Nathaniel Groom scored Cheddar's opener against Wellington before his cross was turned into his own goal by goalkeeper Shay Allen. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Cheddar manager Mike Dangerfield said their 2-2 draw with Wellington is a “great benchmark” for his side following their first game of pre-season on Saturday.

Nathaniel Groom opened the scoring for the Cheesemen before he created the second when his low cross was put into his own net by goalkeeper Shay Allen.

However, the visitors fought back to level the scores with two goals in two minutes through Jamie Nicholson and Jason Quick to earn a share of the spoils.

Despite the draw Dangerfield, in his first game as manager after replacing Craig Mawford, said there were a lot of positives.

All smiles for Cheddar manager Mike Dangerfield in his first game in charge against Wellington. - Credit: Josh Thomas

“I think it was a good run out, a good game for the boys to play against higher opposition and a good test to further fitness,” he said.

“A benchmark where we are at as part of our rebuild and what can I say in terms of quite happy of where we are so far.

“It’s our first game, obviously, it was a bit of a killer the actual result having been 2-0 up but again it’s against higher opposition.

“It just shows what more we need from the rest of pre-season.”

Cheddar in action against Wellington at Worle Community Centre. - Credit: Josh Thomas

The friendly was played in three 30-minute periods on the 3G surface at Worle Centre.

Groom, Cheddar’s best player, should have had a penalty in the first period when he was brought down by Harry Walford but nothing was given.

Despite missing 15 players, Cheddar took the lead on 26 minutes when Groom curled home from 20-yards on 27 minutes.

Cheddar celebrate Nathaniel Groom's opener against Wellington. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Kieran Webster pulled off a fantastic save from Vitari Flamengo before Quick saw his low effort ruled out for offside as Welly cranked up the pressure.

However, Joe Woodley’s first-time effort from 25 yards sailed just past the far post as the second period drew to a close.

However, it was that man Groom again as the tricky winger’s low driven cross went off defender Glen Wright and then Allen for an unfortunate own goal seven minutes into the third period.

Nathaniel Groom celebrates Cheddar's second goal with Oscar Collins. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Needing to respond quickly Nicholson was unlucky not to cut the deficit when his superb effort crashed against the crossbar.

But Nicholson did get one back when his first-time strike from the edge of the area gave Wellington a lifeline in the 86th minute.

And a couple of minutes later after Jesse Howe saw his shot parried by Kieran Webster, Quick was in the right place to guide the ball home to earn a credible draw.

Action from Cheddar's friendly with Wellington at Worle Community Centre. - Credit: Josh Thomas

“I think if you looked at it before the game and said if this was a cup game against higher opposition you would say being 2-0 is a positive performance and maybe it’s a bit of legs in the last 10,” Dangerfield added.

“The best way I can summarise is it's a great benchmark because it’s our first pre-season game against opposition.

“Last Saturday we had an inter-house game within our club, but now it’s against people we don’t know from a higher league so I’m happy where we are.”