Wells defeat Worlebury for Wells Salver on one of captain Hewlett’s last duties

With Graham Hewlett’s Worlebury Golf Club’s captaincy coming to an end one of his last duties was to assemble a team to play for the Wells Salver, an annual interclub trophy at Wells recently.

Despite Andy Judkins/Robbie McMillen, Martin Morgan/Tony Westren winning their respective matches and Hewlett/Paul McAdams, Keri Allchurch/Phil Stone halving their matches Worlebury lost the contest 5-3.

However, the winner on the day was the renewing to long standing friendships and the close affiliation between the two clubs.

Reindeer Eunice McAdams and Lynnne Johnson with Elves Angela Bagley and Sue Sokol. - Credit: Worlebury GC





With Christmas just around the corner It was great the see the ladies once again in costume for their annual Reindeer vs Elves pairs competition.

This year the winners were Helen Clarke and Sally Dawkins with 37 points, the runners-up were Amanda Cook and Maxine Gardiner with 31 point and in third place were Louise Goodrum and Pauline Smith, on countback, also with 31 points.

Clarke and Dawkins went on a birdie fest on the front nine birdieing the first, second and sixth holes and between them adding eight pars to their score.

Cook and Gardiner couldn’t quite match that but had carded a birdie and five pars between them for their 31 points.



The families of Brian Galbraith and John Colman are going to be delighted after the pair won this year’s 4BBB Worlebury Xmas Hampers with 46 points.

Tony Danvers and Richard Exon were runners-up and Ryan Jones and Gareth Hawkes in third place.

Of the winner pair it was 22 handicapper who paved the way for the win with birdies on the third and 13th and six pars.

The runners-up, between them, carded two birdies and ten pars for their score.

The team in third place it was Hawkes who tore up the course four birdies seven pars to which Jones added five pars to their score.



In the Christmas Bottles the best score of the day was returned by Division Three winner Alan Raggett with an outstanding 48 points.

Jamie Deal finished second with 41 points and club treasurer Jon Dyer behind him with 40 points.

Keir Allchurch won Division One on countback from Dave Mellor with 38 points, with Ross Macnab in third place with 37 points.

Division Two was won by an excellent score of 41 points by Graham Horrell, second with 40 points was Adam Day and on countback.

In third place was Ray Baxter also with 40 points.

Division Four was won with a very respectable score of 37 points by Peter Oxenham.