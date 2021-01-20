Welsh Fire name Weston Storm trio Luff, Filer and Hennessy in their The Hundred squad

Published: 10:00 AM January 20, 2021

A handful of West Country-based women’s stars have all been called up by Welsh Fire to play in The Hundred this year.

Western Storm trio Sophie Luff, Lauren Filer and Georgia Hennessy are three of five players called up, along with Alex Griffiths and Natasha Wraith ahead of the new action-packed 100-ball competition.

Western Strom's Georgia Hennessy bowls during the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy - Beckenham Cricket Club, London. - Credit: PA

All matches will be played in Cardiff now, following last year's outbreak of the coronavirus which prevented crowds from attending games in Bristol and the Welsh capital.

It is the second attempt at starting the competition this summer, which features eight city-based teams from Birmingham, Cardiff, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham, Southampton and two in London.

Western Storm's Sophie Luff - Credit: Archant

The games will be screened live by Sky and BBC.

"It's really good, I am looking forward to it and I can't wait to get back on the pitch, because with the Covid situation I didn't play a lot last season and get ready to play," said Filer.

"Playing with them last season was a great opportunity and I get along with them all as well, it's nice to have familiar faces in the team who know their and my game and we can play together to get the best results.

"It was very disappointing last season that it couldn't go ahead, I am just hoping and praying this season that it can and it is good for the women's game to try and promote it a bit more and I can't wait to get started."