Unbeaten Weston over-60s pick up silverware

Published: 1:00 PM May 12, 2021

Weston Walking Football over-60s with the South West Super Cup, back row from left to right: John Hembrow Mark Hooper Peter Dawes, Arie Van Vliet , Steve Jones Front Row: Terry Keeling , Keith Seabourne , Richard Bourton , Lach Geddes - Credit: Chris Day

Weston over-60s remained unbeaten to take home the South West Super Cup.

A total of five of six South West counties were represented, with teams from Gloucester, Dorset, Devon, Wiltshire and Somerset all meeting up.

In Weston's first game they took on Salisbury and a through ball from Keith Seabourne found Mark Hooper, who was able to turn and fire in the opening goal.

Weston continued to dominate possession and when the ball broke to Rich Bourton he shot from distance to make the final score 2-0.

Abbeymead were the next opposition and The Seagulls had most of the play with shots raining in on the visitors goal.

Lach Geddes was once again resolute in Weston's defence and the breakthrough came when Hooper got free from his marker and rifled a fierce shot leaving Abbeymead's goalkeeper well beaten.

Weston had the ball in the net again but the referee decided there had been an infringement as they made it two wins from two.

Weston went up against Highworth in their third game and once again went on the attack, creating some good chances.

That man Hooper scored again with a terrific shot as Weston played good possession football, but Highworth levelled in the last minute with a deflected shot past John Hembrow.

Exeter were the next opponents and Weston were determined to raise their game, passing the ball quicker, and the movement of the players meant their rivals were under siege throughout, with two goals from Hooper and one Peter Dawes sealing a 3-0 win.

In the final match against Dorchester, Weston quickly took the lead but some poor marking let a forward strike a fine shot to level.

Weston once again got their act together and added three more goals to win 4-1, with doubles from Hooper and Dawes.

Terry Keeling came on and was composed in defence, while Steve Jones also held the ball up well when he came on in attack.

Manager Arie Van Vliet was thrilled with his team's performance, having picked up an injury in the first game and sat out the rest. he said: "There were some very strong teams in the competition but we stuck to our tactical game plan and played very well.

"There are some things we need to work on to continue to improve. I was happy for Pete Dawes to score three times in his first Super Cup appearance and even happier that Hoops received the top scorer award with seven goals."