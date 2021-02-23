Western Counties Floodlight Youth League make plans to start 2021-22 season in August

Published: 4:30 PM February 23, 2021

The Western Counties Floodlight Youth League have announced their plans for the 2021-22 season - Credit: Matt Smart

The Western Counties Floodlight Youth League have made plans to start their season on August 23, 2021, which will run to May 13, 2022.

The league previously announced their 2020-21 season had been made null and void due to the coronavirus pandemic, which was looked at again during the meeting on February 22 and decided it was the only the "practical solution to a difficult season".

The decision was taken into account with 12 fixtures to be completed and the weather between February and early March as "unpredictable".

The Committee also discussed the statement from the Prime Minister and looked at the situation of teams in steps two to six and the current uncertainty surrounding their seasons and potential impact on pitches.

There was talk of continuing the Roger Stone Memorial League Cup but it was decided that with 17 matches still to be played this would not be possible.

However, there is absolutely no objection to clubs arranging friendlies providing strict social distancing continues in line with Government policy and provided the club's Covid Officer has updated risk assessment policies in line with current policy.

There will be Divisional Zoom meetings as follows on May 10 (Premier), May 12 (North Division), May 17 (Central Division) and May 19 (South Division), all at 7pm.

The AGM will be held on Wednesday, May 2 and clubs that wish to propose any rule changes must lodge them by March 31.