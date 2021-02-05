Western Counties Floodlight Youth League season 'null and void'

Published: 9:00 AM February 5, 2021

Western Counties Floodlight Youth League will look to the start the 2021-22 season in August. - Credit: Archant

The Western Counties Floodlight Youth League have announced the 2020-21 season has been null and void due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was taken into account with 12 fixtures to be completed and the weather between February and early March as "unpredictable".

The committee also took into count a restart would only resume after two weeks following the return of pupils to school and not all clubs could finish the campaign.

The view of parents could jeopardise some teams’ ability to field full squads was also an important factor and gives an "uncertainty" wait to all the teams.

The league have said they would like the Roger Stone Cup, which has 17 fixtures to be played, including two from the first round, to continue and will review the decision at a later date.

You may also want to watch:

Club and player registration forms have been sent ahead of next season but must not be sent over until July and club registration fees will now be £40 instead of £85.

"We would like to take this opportunity of thanking you all for your patience during these difficult times," said a statement published by the league.

"In taking the decision now means we can have a full season in 2021/22 starting in late August."