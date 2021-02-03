Western Storm announce new one-year partnership with Bendac Group

Published: 9:00 AM February 3, 2021

Western Storm are one of eight regional hubs in English domestic cricket and represent South West England and Wales. - Credit: PA

Western Storm have announced an exciting new one-year partnership with the Bendac Group.

The group, based in Melksham, are industry leaders in designing and delivering complex LED projects.

They also boast a global client base, such as Kennedy Space Centre and Google, and have worked alongside a number of sporting teams, such as Chelsea FC, Bath Rugby and AFC Wimbledon.

Bendac will take on the role of Digital Partner, as well as sleeve sponsor, to help to deliver strategic, creative content designed to help grow the reach and impact that Western Storm has within the region.

And the creative team will aid in building a strategy to provide unique, original visuals to create eye-catching content and entertain both fans and followers alike.

You may also want to watch:

“I am absolutely thrilled that Western Storm are entering into this exciting partnership with the Bendac group," Lisa Pagett, regional director of Women’s Cricket, told Western Storm’s website.

“From our earliest conversations around a potential partnership, it was clear that this is going to be a wonderful fit between two organisations that share similar values regarding delivering excellence, innovation and being leaders in our respective fields.

“The growth opportunity of women’s cricket across the region is huge, and with the support and expertise we will receive from Ben and the team at Bendac, we have a brilliant opportunity to increase the reach and visibility of Western Storm ensuring that young girls can see that there are so many exciting opportunities in cricket for them.”

Co-founder and managing director of the Bendac Group, Ben Da Costa, added: “Western Storm is an organisation I have been keeping an eye on over the past few years and have been excited by their continued success on and off the field as they have looked to grow interest in women’s cricket across the South West.

“We're delighted to be partnering with Western Storm to help take their already strong digital platform to the next level through the creation of visually stunning still and motion graphics that we hope will create even more of a buzz amongst their fans as well as the wider cricket community. Be sure to watch this space, it is going to be very exciting!”