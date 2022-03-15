Weston AFC fall to first league defeat of 2022 after loss at Metropolitan Police

Weston AFC fell to their first defeat in 13 games after a couple of defensive mistakes saw Metropolitan Police romp to a 3-0 win to move top of the Southern Premier South on Saturday.

Oliver Knight grabbed the opener just before half-time when he curled home and the hosts scored again in the 59th minute as Liam Ferdinand volleyed home.

Bernard Tanner headed home a free-kick two minutes later to end the Seagulls' unbeaten run.

The result leaves Weston in sixth place, three points and a game in hand behind tonight's opponents Chesham United.

Action from Weston AFC's Southern Premier South encounter at Metropolitan Police. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

Manager Scott Bartlett named an unchanged starting line-up from their midweek win over Swindon Supermarine with Nick McCootie back from his five-game ban and new signing Ellis Watts, from Aldershot, named on the bench.

The visitors almost grabbed the first goal after eight minutes at Imber Court when Scott Laird saw a powerful drive from 25 yards go just wide.

Weston kept pushing forward and forwards Marlon Jackson and Sonny Cox went close inside a minute.

Marlon Jackson in action for Weston AFC at Metropolitan Police. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

Jackson saw his effort go just wide after great work by Dayle Grubb before Cox had the ball in the back of the net with the outside of his left foot after being played in by Jackson but his strike was ruled out for offside.

Liam Beach then saved Grubb's strike from 25 yards after the midfielder cut inside and fired goalwards.

The hosts broke the deadlock against the run of play a minute before the break when a long ball was missed by Sam Avery and picked up by Jasper Mather. Despite Avery getting back to deny Mather the loose ball fell to Knight and he was able to curl past Max Harris and into the back of the net.

New loan signing Ellis Watts in action for Weston AFC at Metropolitan Police. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

Bartlett brought Watts on for Jay Murray for this debut during the interval and Weston went close to levelling the scores in the 54th minute.

Avery's superb strike looked destined to hit the back of the net but Beach was able to push away the defender's effort to keep Met Police in front.

Captain Keiran Thomas goes up for a header in Weston AFC's Southern Premier South encounter at Metropolitan Police. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

And that miss would prove costly as just before the hour Jason Pope slipped on the ball in the penalty area and allowed Sam De St Croix to win it near the byline.

He looked up and found Ferdinand, who took a touch to steady himself before rifling home on the volley to double the hosts lead.

Two became three less than 120 seconds later when Knight's free-kick was met by Tanner and the centre-back headed into the far corner.

However, Weston kept going and Watts found Grubb but the top goalscorer wasn't able to add to his tally of 14 goals this season as his effort was saved by Beach in the 71st minute.

Dayle Grubb goes for goal for Weston AFC in their Southern Premier South encounter at Metropolitan Police. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

Seconds later Laird, after being found by Jackson, had two bites of the cherry as his first was pushed away by Beach before his second attempt hit the outside of the post.

With time running out there was still time for Watts to show what an exciting addition he is to Weston when the midfielder glided past two men and fired towards the near post but his superb strike was saved by Beach as Weston fell to their first league defeat in 2022.

Weston AFC: Harris, Keiran Thomas, Laird, Josh Thomas, Pope, Avery (Humphries 82), Murray (Watts 46), Dodd, Jackson, Grubb, Cox (McCootie 72).

Attendance: 156.