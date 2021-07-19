Weston AFC to open 2021-22 league season at Kings Langley

Published: 5:00 PM July 19, 2021

Weston AFC will begin their 2021-22 Southern League Premier Division South season on the road next month.

The Seagulls will travel to Hertfordshire to take on Kings Langley at The Orbital Fasteners Stadium on August 14.

The fixtures were released last Friday (July 16) and Scott Bartlett’s side will look to put the disappointment of the last two null and void seasons behind them.

Weston will host the returning Merthyr Town after The Martyrs decided to mothball the 2020-21 campaign due to restrictions imposed on them by the Welsh Government due to the Coronavirus pandemic.





Mouthwatering fixtures include visiting Tiverton Town on December 27 and hosting Truro City on New Year’s Day, just like in 2020 when goals from Scott Laird and Mike Symons in injury time saw Weston win 3-2.

Weston will end their season at home against Harrow Borough on April 23.

“We are looking forward to getting into league action, it would be disrespectful and wrong to suggest we have an easy start, we have to play everyone and will break it down and plan for six games at a time,” said Bartlett.

On their opening day match with Kings Langley and back-to-back home games with The Romans and The Boro, Bartlett added: “All incredibly tough games, but we can’t wait, from a personal point of view it’s great to see Merthyr back.”