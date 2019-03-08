Advanced search

Swindon Dolphins claim a close hard-fought victory over Weston in nervy finish

PUBLISHED: 07:02 12 June 2019

Kyle Maloney in action for Weston Water Polo during thier game with Swindon Dolphins

Kyle Maloney in action for Weston Water Polo during thier game with Swindon Dolphins

Weston suffered back-to-back Bristol & West League Division one defeats after the Swindon Dolphins beat them 10-7 in a hard fought contest at Hutton Moor.

Matthew Vincent scoring for Weston Water Polo duirng their game with Swindon DolphinsMatthew Vincent scoring for Weston Water Polo duirng their game with Swindon Dolphins

It was Swindon who opened the scoring in the first minute of the game through Chris Selby, before Weston's captain Reece Trapani pulled one back to level.

Selby scored his second goal to put the visitors ahead for the second time, but Trapani once again replied with his second to level at 2-2.

Michal Trzeciak put the visitors back in front after Weston had Scott Bradley excluded on a major foul, but Matt Vincent managed to equalise for the Seasiders once again to make it 3-3.

A further two goals by Trzeciak put Swindon 5-3 in front, but goals by Trapani, to complete his hat-trick for the second consecutive match, and Kyle Maloney put the hosts back on level terms at 5-5 at the end of the high-scoring, pulse-raising first quarter.

Weston Water Polo line up ahead of their game with Swindon DolphinsWeston Water Polo line up ahead of their game with Swindon Dolphins

Weston's temperament would cause them problems all night, though, as the Dolphins scored two quickfire goals to make it 7-5, before a fine solo effort by Vaughan Clarke just before the end of the second quarter moved the home side within one goal as the game went into half time.

The visitors were definitely in a better frame of mind and scored three goals in the third period without reply to lead 10-6.

But with the win there for the taking as both teams tired, only Vincent could find the back of the net in the final quarter as the visitors grabbed a crucial two points.

Weston (goalscorers): Steve Etchells (goalkeeper), Matt Vincent (2), Kyle Maloney (1), Ed Tye, Reece Trapani (3), Lewis Sloan, Liam Coles, Scott Bradley, Vaughan Clarke (1), Simon Farrance, Dean Bird.

Weston next face Taunton Deane at Hutton Moor on Sunday June 23, with June 16 open for training for all seniors and juniors at the Leisure Centre.

New players are always welcome and should come along to the pool by 6pm this Sunday.

