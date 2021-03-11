Weston AFC, where every female member feels valued and supported

Published: 1:00 PM March 11, 2021

Weston Ladies after their third pre-season match against Middlezoy Rovers Ladies. - Credit: Josh Thomas

A footballing side in the heart of the town ensures everyone at the club has a massive part to play and makes each and every female member feel valued and supported.

Last summer, Weston Ladies’ Steph Goddard was included alongside men’s first-team players Luke Purnell, Nick McCootie and Dayle Grubb in their kit launch and Scott Bartlett moved his training session around to ensure they could play their friendly with Middlezoy Rovers Ladies.

Action from Weston Ladies Middlezoy Rovers Ladies, where the Seagulls fell to a 5-1 defeat in their third pre-season match of the summer. - Credit: Josh Thomas

“If you look at the kit launch for example it was a female put in the middle of that and you don’t get that anywhere else,” said manager Sarah Adams at the time.

“It really puts us on the map, especially locally when people can see there is a women’s football team there and it is there straight away.”

Weston Ladies manager Sarah Adams during their pre-season match against Middlezoy Rovers Ladies. - Credit: Josh Thomas

A number of female staff members and volunteers, including Adams, Isobel Bain, Bridget Bolland, Teja Ashton-Bolton, Lorna Davey, Mary Fitzgerald, Chloe Lees, Claire Mason, Ann Sheppard, Marie Sheppard, Jacqui Slocombe and Vicki Wilson, each play a part in making sure all areas of the club are run smoothly.

As International Women’s Day was recognised this week, thw Weston Mercury spoke with three women in three different roles at the club to share what it means to be part of the set-up.

Bridget Bolland first started working with Weston back in 2013. - Credit: Bridget Bolland

Accounts Assistant Bolland recently celebrated working eight years with Weston, having held a number of roles forb the first team and academy.

‘’It's undoubtedly great that International Women’s Day exists and gives us all an opportunity to reflect on those that we have admired along the way and dreamed of emulating,” she said.

“I am part of a much larger team of people at Weston AFC who all play their part in ensuring that the club runs to the best of its abilities, although sadly due to the current pandemic, the club has been hard hit and we have been unable to function as we would like.”

Next month will be 16 years since Ann Sheppard first became involved with Weston AFC. - Credit: Weston AFC

Like Bolland, Ann Sheppard has been with the club for a number of years but admits there is no place she would rather be.

“I am the Social Manager of this brilliant establishment. I started here in April 2005 as Deputy Steward and 12 months later I was promoted to Bar Manager,” she recalled.

“The football club is a very social place from first-team players and the Ladies team, Academy players, coaches and parents who visit the clubhouse.

“I also enjoy working the many functions the club has held and not to forget the array of Skittle teams that play there.”

Mary Fitzgerald and Jacqui Slocombe have both been working with Weston since the 1980s. - Credit: Alex Crowther

The club's 50/50 draw sales managers Mary Fitzgerald and Jacqui Slocombe have been selling tickets for a number of years and are regulars on match days.

Jacqui, like Mary, worked in the kitchen in the early 1980s and was on the social committee and ran the bingo nights for many years.

"I started watching Weston in about 1979 when I met my future husband, Malcolm,” said Fitzgerald.

“When the club moved from Langford Road to the Woodspring, opposite McDonalds, Malcolm got involved with looking after the pitch and I helped in the kitchen selling teas and pasties.

“Later when the club moved to its current location, I started running the half-time draw with Jacqui. I was then asked to help with boardroom hospitality and I'm still doing both roles.

"I love the friendliness of the club and have made many good friends over the years. I also love the banter with supporters as we sell the draw tickets."

The club recently saw a much loved member of their team pass away. Pat Bain was an outstanding member of the Weston stewarding team over multiple seasons and the first face supporters would see on a match day as they'd walk through the turnstiles.

"At this point I would like to posthumously thank Pat who we recently lost due to Covid-19, for her work at the club, she will be sorely missed by all her colleagues," said Bolland, who with more opportunities for women in the game, has plenty of advice for anyone wanting to get involved in football and with the club.

"Go for it! We have a competitive women’s team here at the club and the club is definitely committed to moving women’s football forward," she added.

“Once we are out of the current lockdown all our teams will be back training to go into next season well prepared."