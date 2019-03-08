Advanced search

Athletics: Weston members enjoy Exmoor Stagger

PUBLISHED: 15:00 23 October 2019

Weston AC members at the Exmoor Stagger

Weston AC members at the Exmoor Stagger

Archant

A group of 24 Weston AC members took on the 16-mile Exmoor Stagger on Sunday, the toughest and most beautiful race in their club championship.

Chris McMillan finished second in 1:51.35, less than a minute behind the winner after taking a wrong turn.

Cameron Slater (2:10.35) was also in the top 10, as Chris Selman came home in 2:16.27, just 24 seconds ahead of age group winner Matt Wheeler.

A number of others sacrificed their times to help a runner who sustained a head injury on the rocky descent from Dunkery but Bex Vaughan clocked 3:00.17, ahead of Carol O'Leary (3:05.50), Emma Lane and Katie Gormley, who both finished in 3:28.43.

Kieron Summers was 47th at the Yorkshire marathon in 2:38.58 while representing England in a field of over 4,300 and Jo Coveney ran 3:38.35 at Abingdon to qualify for the London Marathon.

Another five-mile prom run takes place tonight (7.30pm).

