Athletics: Weston members enjoy latest challenges

PUBLISHED: 15:00 29 August 2019

Weston AC members at the Crook Peak cake race

Weston AC members at the Crook Peak cake race

Archant

Weston AC members took on a short, sharp fell race and fast 10k race as their latest championship challenges over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The Crook Peak Cake Race is three miles long and features two steep climbs to the top of Wavering Down and Chris McMillan won in 19.05.

Susan Duncan was second female in 23.50, as Matt Wheeler, Adrian Noble, Helen Diamond and Liz Green won their age groups.

Wheeler was narrowly beaten by Chris Selman (22.12), as Michelle Fryer (26.44) and Bex Vaughan (28.50) were second and third among club women.

A group of 14 took on the Battle of Sedgemoor 10k at Langport, with Wheeler (37.37) and Andrew Hogg (44.26) setting personal bests.

Wheeler was third in his category and first member home, ahead of Rob Furlong (38.44) and Richard Brent (41.22).

Jo Coveney (46.00), Sam Buzza (51.40) and Julia Withers (52.20) led the women, with Withers third in her category.

Entries are now open for the Weston Prom Run series of five-mile races held on the seafront from September to May.

Early-bird discounts are available until the end of August, working out at less than £3 per race. See westonac.co.uk/promrun.

