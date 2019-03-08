Weston AC members prove up to marathon challenges in Manchester and Taunton

Weston AC members at the Manchester Marathon Archant

Weston AC members began the spring marathon season at the Manchester and Taunton events.

A group of six travelled north, with all running strong races to achieve excellent times.

Ian Connock was first home for Weston in 2:52.04, followed by Toby Andrews (3:15.08), as Sheryl Selway came home in a superb 3:46.40 to earn a good for age place at next year’s London Marathon.

Stephen Burton (3:58.52) and 26.2-mile debutant Natalisa Casey (3:59.08) beat the four-hour mark, while Maddie Cook completed the line-up in 4:29.59.

Meanwhile, Weston’s Simon Lund and Gareth Weaver tackled the full distance at Taunton, which covers two laps of the undulating half marathon route and can be a very lonely place in the second half of the race.

And Lund came home in 3:42.47 and Weaver not too far behind in 3:57.56.

A group of 11 members chose the 13.1-mile distance and James Bertenshaw led Weston home in 1:25.17, followed by Allan Fullner in 1:26.32.

Paul Hudson was third home for Weston in 1:34.53, with Michelle Fryer the club’s fastest female in 1:39.49, followed just seconds later by Katie Gormley in 1:40.02.

Emma Lane secured third club spot in 1:52.06 as Adrian Marshall ran the race for the 31st year in a row and was rewarded with second place in his age category with his excellent time of 1:56.57.

Last week also featured the final race in the Burnham 5k series and Weston’s runners finished in fine form with the club’s first three men all achieving new personal bests.

Will Fuller finished second overall with a blistering time of 16.25, while Matt Wheeler and Richard Taylor couldn’t have been much closer for second and third club spots in 18.04 and 18.05 respectively.

Fryer was the race’s female winner in 20.21 followed by Helen Diamond in 23.09 and Sam Buzza just six seconds later in 23.15.

Wheeler and Fryer were rewarded for their consistent efforts over the series, along with Richard Brent, as all walked away with series category wins.

The next races in the Weston prom run series take place on April 25 with the five-mile race at 7.30pm preceded by the junior one-mile race at 6.45pm. Enter at westonac.co.uk/promrun or in person at the Bay Cafe at the Tropicana.