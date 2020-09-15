Advanced search

Weston AC reveal Christmas Cracker 2020 plans

Weston Athletic Club’s Christmas Cracker 10k will take place later this year – but with a twist.

As the coronavirus pandemic makes it impossible for the race to be held in the usual way on Weston’s beach, the club is inviting runners to take on the challenge in their local area, as individuals or in groups of up to six.

Race entry is now open and will close at the end of November, with runners having to run their 10k between December 12-28 and submit their results.

All runners who complete a 10k will be sent a medal in the new year and race profits will be donated to Weston Hospicecare.

A fancy dress competition will be held on facebook, with winners decided by race followers.

Race director Malcolm Gammon said: “The Cracker has been a favourite fixture in the festive racing calendar for over 30 years and we felt we had to make it happen somehow this year.

“While we might not be able to have over 2,000 penguins, snowmen, fairies and Santas hurtling along the beach, we can helpour racegoers to still run their 10k and have fun in a safe way.

“Every year the race raises thousands of pounds for Weston Hospicecare and we want to make sure we can support this vital charity who do so much for our community.”

The race entry fee will be £10 per runner and all profits will be donated to the hospice.

Juniors runners can also take part in a virtual Mini Cracker, with plans for a scavenger hunt underway, and race director Sarah Ridout added: “We’re really keen that our junior runners also get their own event, with medals for everyone who takes part.”

Race entry is £3 and all deatils can be found on the club’s website and the Weston AC Christmas Cracker facebook page.

Online entry for the main virtual race and the Mini Cracker scavenger hunt is available at www.westonac.co.uk/christmascracker.

