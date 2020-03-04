Athletics: Weston members take on Terminator challenge

Weston AC's Pete Bartlett, Shane Connolly, Kev Bale, Katie Gormley, Cameron Slater and Jim Wotton at the Pewsey Terminator event Archant

Weston AC members took on the Pewsey Terminator in Wiltshire at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 12-mile off-road challenge featured fields, a very muddy canal towpath, bogs and some hills, with Katie Gormley finishing ninth overall and fifth in her category in a field of 172 in 1:58.14.

Kevin Bale was sixth overall in 1:31.02, with Rob Furlong (1:38.58) and Cameron Slater (1:46.42) next to finish.

Athletes at the February five-mile prom run had to contend with gusty winds on the exposed seafront, but Weston's Chris McMillan was third overall in 26.41.

Kieron Summers was eighth and second in his category in 27.38, with Ben Haines (27.48) third in the same group.

Susan Duncan (32.03) was third female overall, ahead of clubmates Nia Davies (34.17) and Michelle Fryer (34.56).

Matt Wheeler won his age category, while Helen Diamond was second in hers.

In the junior one-mile events, the fastest boy and girl in the primary race were Felix Ashby and Sophie Carratt, with William Maine and Mary Hemmings taking the spoils in the secondary race.

The club's next races take place on Weston's prom on Thursday 19 March with two junior one mile events ahead of the main five mile race at 7.30pm. More information on the club's website at www.westonac.co.uk/promrun.