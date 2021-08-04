Weston Academy award winners get big-match treatment

Published: 1:00 PM August 4, 2021

Weston Academy award winners on the pitch at the Optima Stadium before Weston's match with Bristol City - Credit: WsMAFC

Weston Academy presented their end of season awards as the first team took on a Bristol City XI at the Optima Stadium.

In front of a bumper crowd for the pre-season friendly, players' player and coaches player of the year prizes were handed out in eight different age groups.

Sammy Smith and Matt Duncan took the players' and coaches awards at under-nine level, with Ralph Moore and Zak Tonks the under-10 winners.

Stanley Robson and Ashton Long claimed the under-11 honours, as Matthew Lockton landed an under-12 double, and Miles Boulton and Patryk Zapotoczny were the under-13 winners.

Fraser Hine and Jack Derrick walked away with silverware for the under-14s, with Oli Masland and Saul Lewis the under-15 recipients.

And Ryan Ealden and Johnny Hartshorn claimed under-16 spoils, with teammate Iestyn Owen awarded the goal of the season prize.

There were VIP Special awards for officials Andy Lambourne, Chris Ham and Steve Acton, as well as groundsman Bob Flaskett and Bridget Bolland - the person who keeps everything together!

Head of Academy Simon Panes said: "The delayed Academy presentation and awards for last season was a fantastic success, when incorporated into the senior team friendly against Bristol City.

"There was a large attendance and due to the weather the awards were presented into the main stand prior to kick-off.

"At half time all the winners were introduced to the large crowd and the rest of the Academy were to take part in a parade of the pitch.

"The crowd were extremely supportive and gave us the chance to showcase our ever improving youth set-up."

If you would like to join the Weston Academy, email recruitment @wsmfc.co.uk.



