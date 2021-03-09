WSM Sport 1103 Football Weston Academy

News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM March 9, 2021   
Weston academy players and staff have completed their run in memory of former player-assistant manager Chris Barker, raising £1,220 for Mind. - Credit: TB Design/WsMAFC

Weston Academy players and staff have completed their run in memory of former player-assistant manager Chris Barker.

A total of £1,220 has so far been raised for mental health charity Mind after the young Seagulls ran 1,392 miles during February acknowledging all the clubs played Barker for in his senior playing career.

Barker started out at Barnsley in 1999 before going on to play for Cardiff City, Stoke City, Colchester United, QPR, Plymouth Argyle, Southend United, Aldershot Town, Hereford FC and finally Weston in the 2016-17 season working under Scott Bartlett.

“It’s a brilliant achievement, and a lot of credit should go to our academy boys and staff, they have certainly covered some miles and for a great cause,” said Bartlett.

“I spoke to Richie (Barker) recently and he was really touched. He will be proud that our club have managed to complete this, it has not only raised some money and awareness for an important charity, it also celebrates the wonderful career Barks had.”

To make a donation go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/RunForBarks

