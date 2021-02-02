Weston set up run for Barker in memory of former player-assistant manager

Published: 11:56 AM February 2, 2021

Weston academy players and staff will run 1,392 in memory of former player-assistant manager Chris Barker during the month on February. - Credit: TB Design/WsMAFC

Weston Academy players and staff will run just short of 1,400 miles during the month of February in memory of former player-assistant manager Chris Barker to raise money for mental health charity MIND.

A total of 1,392 miles will be run for the 10 clubs he played at and The Seagulls are encouraging supporters and the wider football community to complete their own 'Run for Barks' whilst donating to the fundraiser and posting their efforts on social media using the hashtag #RunForBarks.

Chris Barker in action for Cardiff City against Reading in 2004. - Credit: Jane Mingay/PA

The total distance follows 'Barks' throughout his senior playing career, where he first started out for Barnsley in 1999 and then going on to play for Cardiff City, Stoke City, Colchester United, QPR, Plymouth Argyle, Southend United, Aldershot Town and Hereford before finishing with The Seagulls in 2017.

Academy Senior Phase Manager Mark McKeever told the club’s website: "We're honoured to be able to do something in memory of Barks and if we can help raise some money and awareness of mental health issues along the way, then that's even better.

"With what's going on in the world at this present time, the subject of mental health is very topical, affecting a lot of people in different ways, so this seemed like the perfect opportunity to try and play our part, even if it is only in a small way.

"Hopefully people will get behind the club's staff and players, and lend their support for this worthy cause."

Academy players and staff will also be able to log in with their running distance daily with updates on their progress being posted on the Weston Academy social media channels.

Chris Barker in action during Weston's game against Welling United on February 18 2017, which finished 2-2 at The Optima Stadium. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Manager Scott Bartlett said: “It's a great thing to do. It was Macca's (McKeever) idea and it is a really good way to keep our academy players engaged and involved while we wait to return.

"Barks did so much for other people and often raised money for charity. It's lovely to be able to still do that in memory of him."

The breakdown in full:

Barnsley to Cardiff: 210 miles

Cardiff to Stoke: 147 miles

Stoke to Colchester: 195 miles

Colchester to QPR: 76 miles

QPR to Plymouth: 212 miles

Plymouth to Southend: 268 miles

Southend to Aldershot: 86 miles

Aldershot to Hereford: 123 miles

Hereford to Weston: 75 miles

Total miles: 1,392

To donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/runforbarks.