Weston Aerobic Gymnastics members make mark for GB

Weston Aerobic Gymnastics had seven gymnasts and two coaches on Great Britain duty at the Plovdiv Cup.

Lola Lawrence, Isidora Vucicevic, Molly Brown, Freya Grafton, Jasmine Dight, Katie Ferris and Lily Jean Smith all competed at the 10th anniversary of the event in Bulgaria.

And they were joined by coaches Debbie And Kat Saunders in a 29-strong team, with all producing excellent results against a world-class field of athletes, including Russia, Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania.

Qualifying for finals were the age 12-14 trio of Ferris, Lawrence and Grafton, with Lawrence also qualifying for the female individual final.

The gymnasts produced superb routines, with Lawrence coming fourth out of 75 gymnasts and the trio earning Great Britain a fabulous silver medal against 35 other teams

The gymnasts are now working hard in preparation for the selection event for the 2020 World Championships.