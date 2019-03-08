Advanced search

More medals for Weston Aerobic Gymnastics

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 October 2019

Weston Aerobic Gynmastics Club with their medal haul in Fareham.

Weston Aerobic Gynmastics Club with their medal haul in Fareham.

Archant

A gymnastics club from Weston set a host of records in domestic events at the Suki Open competition.

Weston Aerobic Gymnastics had a great day in Fareham before six of their gymnasts and coaches travelled to Bulgaria with Great Britain.

Completing her national unbeaten run in the youth category, Lola Lawrence again took international level gold in the individuals and again in the trios with Freya Grafton and Katie Ferris.

Devon Howell, Molly Brown and the trio of Lola Walby, Mercona Markoutsas and Lily Jean Smith won international level silvers and Isisdora Vucicevic took bronze.

At National level there were golds for Mercina Markoutsas, Jacob Dean, Delphine Churchull, Izzy Worrall and Rhys Harvey and a silver for Jack Harvey.

And there were golds for Lottie Janes and the trio of Janes, Niamh Austen and Maria Wong, plus silver for Austen and bronze for Nicole Wong in the age nine group.

