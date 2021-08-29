News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Great turnout at Weston AFC Academy talent open night

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 10:07 AM August 29, 2021   
Weston AFC Academy staff and youngsters face the camera at the first talent open night

Weston AFC Academy staff and youngsters face the camera at the first talent open night - Credit: Alex Crowther/WSMAFC

Weston AFC Academy had a great turnout at the first of their talent open nights for under-eight and under-nines.

Academy coaches Matt Bazell, Mark McKeever, Ethan Reed, Bailey Williams and Phil Sheridan were joined by chief scout Jerry White, as well as first-team players Jay Murray and Travis Yule-Turner as the trialists showcased their skills on Friday evening.

And there are two more talent sessions to take place on the Optima Stadium's FIFA quality 3G surface on Monday August 30 (6-7pm) and Friday September 3 (5-6pm).

Weston AFC are one of only 22 clubs outside of the Football League nationally to have a licensed academy and the only one in North Somerset.

The Academy has received record investment over the last 12 months, appointing Head of Academy Simon Panes and Head of Coaching Mark McKeever, who is also the club’s Head of Senior Phase.

Both U8 and U9 age groups can attend all sessions and players can sign up using the form - https://www.westonsmareafc.co.uk/u8u9academytalent

