Weston Academy to hold talent open nights

Lee Power

Published: 7:17 AM August 9, 2021   
Weston-super-Mare AFC Academy are holding talent open nights in the coming weeks

Weston-super-Mare AFC Academy are holding talent open nights in the coming weeks

Weston-super-Mare AFC Academy have opened up more spaces in their under-eight and under-nine age groups.

First-team management and players will be on hand to help uncover future footballing stars at three sessions, as the Seagulls continue to invest in the Academy set-up.

Weston are one of only 22 clubs outside of the Football League to have a licensed academy, and the only one in North Somerset, and the offer is open to pupils in year three and four in the next academic year.

The Academy has received record investment over the last 12 months, appointing Head of Academy Simon Panes and Head of Coaching Mark Mckeever, who is also the club's Head of Senior Phase.

Simon will be at the sessions, along with Matt Bazell, Foundation Phase Manager, Jerry White, Chief Scout, first-team management, and players.

Bazell told the club website: "Here at Weston-super-Mare AFC Academy, we pride ourselves on creating a professional, safe and fun environment for children to develop not just as footballers but also as people.

"We can't wait to welcome some new faces down to the club for our talent open nights."

Talent sessions have been set up on Friday, August 27 (5-6pm), Monday, August 30 (5-6pm) and Friday, September 3 (5-6pm).

Both U8 and U9 age groups can attend all sessions. Visit the club website to signup - https://www.westonsmareafc.co.uk/u8u9academytalent/

