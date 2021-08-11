Weston AFC agree two-year partnership with BrandLife

Published: 1:00 PM August 11, 2021

Weston's shirts will carry the BrandLife logo for two seasons - Credit: Faith Wright/BrandLife/WsMAFC

Weston AFC have announced a partnership with the video first creative and Weston-based company, The BrandLife.

The BrandLife logo will be across the nape of all home and away shirts for the next two seasons and the company provides promotional videos, high quality photography and social media management to a range of clients across the UK.

“It’s an honour for me and the team at BrandLife to be backing Weston, it’s a place we all live, work and breathe," Harry Parslow, Director at BrandLife, told the club's website.

“The town and football club is something we can all be proud of and just like our business, we want to push forward.

“Our business brings brands to life and we want to be the go-to company in North Somerset for any marketing needs.

“Whether your business needs promotional videos, high quality photography or social media management, BrandLife.co.uk can now be your first choice.

“After an incredibly difficult 18 months for many, especially the football club, I urge everyone from the town to play their part and support the club by purchasing a shirt. Let’s make it a season to remember!”

Neil Keeling, operations director at Weston AFC, added: “I’m delighted ‘BrandLife’ have joined our ever growing partners at the club.

“BrandLife are an innovative local company, who can deliver a first class service for all your branding and marketing needs. We are excited to have Harry and his team on board.”

Weston AFC return to Southern Premier South league action this Saturday at Kings Langley at 3pm.