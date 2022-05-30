Weson AFC announce pre-season schedule, starting with Exeter City on July 5

Weston AFC will welcome Exeter City to The Optima Stadium on Tuesday July 5 for their first pre-season friendly. - Credit: Jack Oliver/Boomsatsuma/WsMAFC

Weston AFC have confirmed eight friendlies will be played throughout July, as the Seagulls prepare for the 2022-23 Southern League Premier Division South season.

Weston will begin pre-season by welcoming newly-promoted League One side Exeter City to The Optima Stadium on July 5 before consecutive journeys to Brimscombe & Thrupp and Bridgwater United follow.

Newport County then head to The Optima Stadium on Friday July 15, with Weymouth FC arriving eight days later after a visit to local rivals Clevedon Town on July 19.

Scott Bartlett’s side then travel up the M5 to Slimbridge AFC on July 26 before rounding off their pre-season schedule against Yeovil Town on Saturday July 30 ahead of the start of the Southern Premier South season a week later on August 6.

Manager Bartlett told the club’s website he was happy with the schedule and believes the sides they face will be good for his team.

“I like the look of our schedule, there's a good mix of challenges there,” he said.

"We have some tricky away games which we have become accustomed to in our league and a couple of excellent Football League teams in Exeter and Newport.

"Instead of playing U23 sides this year, we have put in tough but arguably more realistic games against Weymouth and Yeovil."

Tickets for games will be priced at £9 for adults, £6 for concessions, £2.50 for Under-16s and £17 for families with under-eights free and can be bought on the day or on the club’s website.

Season ticket holders for 2022-23 will receive half-price entry to all home pre-season matches.

Each supporter will receive a discount code on their email through the tickets that must be bought online. If you have not received your code by Friday June 3, please email enquiries@wsmafc.co.uk.

Full pre-season schedule:

Tuesday July 5, Exeter City (H), 7.45pm

Saturday July 9, Brimscombe & Thrupp (A), 3pm

Tuesday July 12, Bridgwater United (A), 7.45pm

Friday July 15, Newport County (H), 7.30pm

Tuesday July 19, Clevedon Town (A), 7.30pm

Saturday July 23, Weymouth FC (H), 3pm

Tuesday July 26, Slimbridge AFC (A), 7.45pm

Saturday July 30, Yeovil Town (H), 3pm