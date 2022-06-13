Weston AFC announce player/coach Chris Knowles departure

Chris Knowles scoring one of his six goals for Weston AFC at Dorchester Town in February 2020. - Credit: Will.T.Photography

Weston AFC have announced player/coach Chris Knowles has left the club.

Knowles arrived in 2019 and took on a coaching role in May 2021 before he suffered a knee injury last summer which ruled him out of pre-season and all of last season.

Following an operation and rehab, Knowles is back to full fitness and has set his sights on continuing his playing career.

And with manager Scott Bartlett’s blessing, Knowles leaves the Seagulls in order to pursue this opportunity.

“I would like to thank the gaffer (Bartlett) and Lairdy for the past few years,” he told Weston AFC’s website.

“Despite the disruption of Covid and my injury I have enjoyed my time at Weston AFC.

“I’ve worked and played with some great people in front of a great fanbase. I wish the club all the best next season and hope they get that promotion back to the National League South.”

In December 2019, Knowles was released by Gloucester City, having made 151 appearances, scoring 11 goals, across a five-year period with the Tigers.

A week after his release, Knowles signed for Weston and made 21 appearances, finding the back of the net six times with goals against Beaconsfield Town, Eastleigh, Dorchester Town (2) and Cowes Sports (2).

And despite his departure Bartlett said the door is always open if he decides to return to BS24.

“I’ve known Knowlesy since he was 18, he’s a great person and was very helpful to me last season both personally and professionally,” Bartlett added.

“He was a good signing for us, he added some competitiveness and experience when he signed and has a terrific attitude.

“He is now fully fit and wants to continue playing, and so he should. He will do a great job for someone and won’t be short of offers.

“He is welcome to rejoin our coaching staff in the future when the time is right.”

The club have confirmed they will make a coaching appointment in due course.