Lloyd Humphries: Midfielder signs new contract to remain with Weston AFC

Lloyd Humphries is in his third spell at Weston AFC after signing on a permanent deal following his departure from Cardiff City in September 2020 - Credit: Ade Threasher/WsMAFC

Weston AFC have announced Lloyd Humphries has signed a new contract for the 2022-23 Southern League Premier Division South season.

The midfielder was first brought to BS24 under manager Scott Bartlett and had two loan spells with the club in both the 2016-17 and the 2019-20 campaigns.

Humphries signed a permanent deal in September 2020 after his departure from Cardiff City.

And the Welshman had a productive 2021/22 season with the Seagulls, scoring eight goals and assisting a further two in his 44 games.

"Lloyd has been with me for some time now, he's a key player for us and we are lucky to have him, he's a very good player and a great person," Bartlett told the club's website.

"He made another very good contribution to us last year and is desperate to get the club promoted."

Humphries becomes the second player to commit to Weston after James Dodd's arrival at The Optima Stadium following his departure from League One side Exeter City.