Weston AFC announce partnership with Samaritans

Published: 2:30 PM June 16, 2021

Director of Weston Samaritans Paul Slade (left) with Weston AFC Marketing and Communications Manager Alex Crowther (right). - Credit: WsMAFC

Weston AFC has announced the launch of a new partnership with the Samaritans of Weston and North Somerset in helping to publicise their range of services for people experiencing emotional distress.

The collaboration has already resulted in the Southern League club donating a pitch board to the charity, displaying the Samaritan freephone number which can be called anytime by anyone who is in distress or struggling to cope.

A range of other joint promotional efforts will take place as the partnership progresses, using the club's website, social media accounts and The Optima Stadium.

Paul Slade, Director of Weston Samaritans, told The Seagulls website: "We are very grateful for the support of Weston AFC in publicising and promoting our services.

“Suicide is the biggest killer of men under the age of 50 and young people between the ages of 16 and 24.

“The football club provides an ideal setting for communication with those age groups, and we hope our new partnership will go from strength to strength."

Marketing and Communications Manager Alex Crowther added: “We’re really happy to be donating a pitch board and use of our club media outlets to the Samaritans of Weston and North Somerset.

“We’re delighted to play a small part in helping promote their services to the local community.

“I’d like to place on record my thanks to Weston fan Rob Hammett for introducing me to Paul (Slade) and helping us both to form this partnership.”

You can get in touch with Samaritans for free and talk about anything that’s troubling you, no matter how large or small your issue is on 116 123.