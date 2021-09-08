News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston AFC announce departure of defender Pascal Kpohomouh

Joshua Thomas

Published: 1:08 PM September 8, 2021   
Pascal Kpohomouh in action for Weston AFC on his debut.

Pascal Kpohomouh in action for Weston AFC on his debut during The Seagulls home game against Gosport Borough. - Credit: Aoife Preston / Boomsatsuma / WsMAFC

Weston AFC have announced defender Pascal Kpohomouh has left the club.

The 19-year-old, who can play right-back or centre-back, arrived at The Seagulls last month following his departure from Southampton to help strengthen the squad following Chris Knowles' injury and made three appearances.

The England under-18 international had trials with Derby County, Middlesbrough and Stoke City before agreeing a deal to move to BS24 to become Weston's fifth signing of the summer.

"We thank Pascal for his efforts at the club, he came in at short notice and helped us out," manager Scott Bartlett told the club's social media pages.

"It didn't work out for either party as intended, so we've parted ways and we wish him all the best for his future career."

Ben Whitehead has found the net in both matches played for Cirencester Town, since joining the Southern League Division One South side on a month's loan.

The striker has only recently retuned from his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury and scored twice on his debut against Easington Sports before finding the net again in a 5-3 win over Stratford Town in the first round of the Pitching In League Challenge Cup.

