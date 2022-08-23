Weston AFC maintain unbeaten start to season with come from behind win at Poole Town

Action from the Southern League Premier South game between Poole Town and Weston AFC on Saturday August 20, 2022 at The BlackGold Stadium, Poole, Dorset. - Credit: Ian Middlebrook

Weston AFC recorded their third win a row after coming from behind to beat Poole 3-1 on Saturday.

The Seagulls fell behind to Marcus Daws’ effort but Marlon Jackson ensured the visitors would go into half-time level with a low confident finish.

Further goals from Keiran Thomas and Dayle Grubb, from the penalty spot, maintained Weston’s unbeaten start to the Southern Premier South season.

The victory at The BlackGold Stadium moved Scott Bartlett’s side to second in table after the first four games.

Bartlett made one change from his side’s dramatic last-minute winner against Yate Town with new loan signing from Taunton Town Will Tunnicliff named in place of Scott Laird.

And the left-back was involved in the action straight away with a superb tackle to deny Luke Pardoe a sight of goal.

However, the Dolphins did take the lead in the 11th minute through Daws.

The left-winger fired into the roof of the net first time from Toby Holmes' ball across from 12 yards.

But the hosts weren’t in front for long as Weston levelled four minutes later.

Reuben Reid flicked the ball over the top into the path of Jackson, who took the ball in his stride, moved forward and produced a confident strike to slide the ball beyond the onrushing Luke Cairney.

Reid rattled the crossbar from 18 yards after being found by Grubb before Jackson saw his effort superbly tipped over by Cairney as Weston cranked up the pressure.

Just before half-time Jackson’s surging run saw him get past two players before teeing up Reid but the forward was also denied by Cairney as the match went into the break with nothing to separate the two sides.

Tunnicliff had the first chance after the break but his shot was excellently saved by Cairney’s legs after being played in by Jordan Bastin.

But four minutes into the half the visitors did get the second goal they craved.

From Weston’s third successive corner Bastin’s delivery bounced around the area before it fell to Sam Avery.

The defender backheeled the ball towards goal but Cairney saved his effort with his legs but the resultant clearance came off Thomas’ heel and bounced over the line.

Tunnicliff shot over from 30 yards as Weston searched for a third and in the 75th minute they had the chance to increase their lead further when Jackson was brought down by Jamie Whisken inside the box.

This left Grubb with the simple task of slotting home via Cairney’s legs for goal number three for the third game running.

Despite seeing Whisken’s header from a goalmouth scramble crash off the post, Weston came away with triumph in Dorset.

Weston: Harris, Thomas (Jones 73), Tunnicliff, Jagger-Cane, Humphries, Avery, Dodd, Jackson (Watts 90+3), Grubb, Bastin, Reid (Griffith 83). Unused subs: Murray, Purnell.

Attendance: 356.