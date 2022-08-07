Weston AFC grab last-gasp point in league opener at Bracknell Town

Dayle Grubb was on target for Weston AFC at Bracknell Town - Credit: Josh Thomas

Academy graduate Ben Griffith grabbed a last-gasp equaliser to earn Weston a point at Bracknell Town on the opening day of the Southern League season.

The Seagulls fell behind after just five minutes as Dan Bayliss saw his header from Seb Bowerman's corner blocked and Jordan Espirit pounced to poke home.

Scott Rees sent a 25-yard free-kick over before the home side doubled their advantage on 14 minutes.

Espirit found Gary Abisogun in space on the right and his low cross into the box picked out captain Bowerman at the far post to fire into the top corner.

Max Harris held another effort from Bowerman, before Jason Pope had Weston's first attempt and saw his 25-yard effort deflected behind.

Jacob Jagger-Cane swapped passes with Marlon Jackson but stabbed the ball wide of Simon Grant's near post.

Then the visitors were awarded a penalty when Jordan Bastin was adjudged to have been pulled back in the box by Ethan Burden as he looked to latch onto a pass on the right.

And captain Dayle Grubb stepped up to send Grant the wrong way from the spot to give Weston renewed hope.

Grant was equal to Reuben Reid's effort after the restart and Bastin shot straight at the keeper, before Harris twice denied Abisogun at the other end.

Grubb called Grant into action before James Dodd and man of the match Lloyd Humphries fired shots over for Scott Bartlett's men, but Weston had a let-off when Abisogun's shot was deflected by Sam Avery and dropped just wide.

And with time almost up, Weston grabbed a share of the spoils as Reid flicked a long ball to Grubb on the right and his low shot was stopped by Grant and Griffith - a late replacement for Jackson - won the race to bundle the ball over the line.

Weston welcome Gosport Borough to the Optima Stadium for their first home fixture of the campaign next Saturday (August 13, 3pm).

Weston: Harris, Thomas, Laird, Jagger-Cane, Pope (Avery 53), Humphries, Dodd, Jackson (Griffith 88), Grubb, Bastin (Watts 68), Reid. Unused subs: Murray, Purnell.

