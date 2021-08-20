Weston AFC sign former Southampton defender Pascal Kpohomouh

Published: 12:36 PM August 20, 2021

Weston AFC manager Scott Bartlett with Pascal Kpohomouh after the defender agreed to sign for The Seagulls. - Credit: Liam Drury/WsMAFC

Weston AFC have completed the signing of defender Pascal Kpohomouh after his departure from Southampton.

The 19-year-old, who can play right-back or centre-back, becomes The Seagulls fifth signing of the summer after Jason Pope, Jordan Bastin, Jay Murray and Jack Holmes.

“We are delighted Pascal is on board, we have needed to strengthen defensively because of the injury to Chris Knowles and Pascal is a great addition,” manager Scott Bartlett told the club’s website.

“He comes to us with a fantastic pedigree having represented Manchester City and Southampton as well as England but like so many young players, he needs a break to get him back into full-time football when the right opportunity presents itself.”

Kpohomouh moved over to Southampton from Manchester City as a 16-year-old, to sign a two-year scholarship with the under-18s, where he captained the side.

He went on to sign a professional context with the Premier League side at the age of 17 and went onto play with the under-23s before leaving the Saints earlier this summer.

After exiting Southampton, the England under-18 international had trials with Derby County, Middlesbrough and Stoke City before agreeing a deal to move to BS24.

“Personally, I love the fact he wants to come here, roll his sleeves up and get games under his belt because if he gets that experience, he will have everything he needs to progress,” added Bartlett.

“In 2016/17 we signed Rollin Menayese who was in a very similar situation. He came to us, got the experience he needed and had progressed into a Football League player. There is no reason once he settles in, Pascal can’t do the same”.

Kpohomouh is in line to make his debut for tomorrow’s clash with Gosport Borough as Weston AFC look to make it three wins from three after triumphs over Kings Langley and Merthyr Town.