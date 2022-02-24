Bartlett: Weston AFC can't 'afford to waste any opportunity' on return to league action

Weston AFC 'can’t afford to waste any opportunity' on their return to league action this Saturday against Hayes & Yeading United according to manager Scott Bartlett.

The Seagulls are unbeaten throughout 2022 without a defeat in their last nine Southern Premier South games, having only tasted defeat twice in their last 16 matches, to sit in seventh place, just two positions, and two points, outside the play-offs.

Bartlett said it is something they have 'worked hard' and 'prepared properly' for.

And he has called on his side to maintain their good run of form with table toppers United at The Optima Stadium.

“We can’t wait, we were frustrated Saturday was off (against Chesham United) so are looking forward to getting out there,” he said.

“We need to keep that going, there will be blood of course, especially because of the schedule but we need to try and pick up as many points as possible.

“It’s a great game but there will be bigger ones to come I think. We can’t afford to waste any opportunity, we have to do well, so will approach it in the same way as always."

Bartlett will have a full strength side at his disposal, expect for Nick McCootie who is serving a five-game suspension following his red card in Weston’s 2-2 draw with Farnborough last month.

“We have everyone fit and available apart from Nick who is still suspended,” Bartlett added.

“We will train well this week and pick a team we think has the best chance of winning the game."

Weston have already beaten United this season after coming from behind to win at The SkyEx Community Stadium in January.

Jordan Bastin’s second-half equaliser cancelled out Moses Emanuel’s first-half opener and it looked like it was going to end all square.

But Marlon Jackson’s last-minute winner ensured the three points would be heading to Somerset.

“We know how dangerous they are, how attacking and clinical they can be but that usually leads to an open game which suits us,” said Bartlett.

“They did very well for periods at their place but we dig in and were excellent in the second half and it was a big win and brilliant performance.

"Every game is different but we are looking forward to it.”