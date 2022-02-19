Keiran Thomas: Missing football with Covid 'spurred' Weston AFC captain to return to action

Weston AFC captain Keiran Thomas has opened up about having Coronavirus and how missing successive Southern Premier South games “spurred” him to return to action.

The 26-year-old tested positive two days before the game against Merthyr Town in January, which the Seagulls went on to win 3-1 at The MET Coaches Community Stadium.

Dayle Grubb scored a double on his 400th Weston appearance with Marlon Jackson rounding off the scoring in South Wales.

Thomas would also miss out on Weston’s come-from-behind victory at Hayes & Yeading United a few days later, as goals from Jordan Bastin and Jackson sealed the win, before being selected for Kings Langley at The Optima Stadium.

Nick McCootie and Grubb scored either side of half-time before Thomas put gloss on the scoreline when he powerfully headed home for the third and final goal of a 3-0 win.

“I missed two games with Covid, it wasn’t nice, it was quite hard actually to be fair. It was hard to miss games but I was struggling with it,” he recalled.

“It was nice to come back in but it was good the boys that the boys picked up results when I wasn’t there. It just shows we have a got a really good squad.

“Anyone can fill in for anyone else and no matter who plays we have got a really good team here.

"No one wants to miss any games at all to be fair, so missing games spurs you on to want to play and want to get out there. It definitely spurred me on.”

Thomas’ header against Kings was his first goal of the season before he nodded in his second in Weston’s next home game, a 2-2 draw with Farnborough.

Thomas says both himself and the team will always strive forward.

And he has set a target of adding to his two goals he has scored so far this campaign.

He added: “Everyone obviously gives their best every week, I’m the same.

"I will give my all to the club, which I do, and it was nice to get a goal on my first game back. (I’m) just trying to get a few more to add to the tally, so we will see.”