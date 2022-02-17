Thomas: Captain praises Weston AFC's 'great team sprit' ahead of Chesham United

Weston AFC celebrate Marlon Jackson's opener against Wimborne Town, which was the Seagulls went on to win 2-0 and stretch their unbeaten run to nine Southern Premier South games. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Captain Keiran Thomas praised Weston AFC’s 'great team spirit' as the Seagulls look to continue their great run at Chesham United on Saturday.

Weston are unbeaten in all nine Southern Premier South games in 2022, and have only tasted defeated twice in their last 18 league matches since beating the Generals in October.

“We are on a great run at the moment, we just have to keep it going,” said Thomas.

“Everyone works for everyone. We have a great team spirit at the club and it’s just really coming together. It’s good to be a part of.

“Chesham are a very physical side, we played them here and we won 3-1 but it was a tough game. They are physical, they will come at us, we have got to be at it or we will lose. We have got to be ready.”

Weston AFC have had all week to prepare for their game at Chesham, without any matches in midweek after three in their last five weeks.

Thomas said having no games on Tuesday or Wednesday will 'help massively' and do his side the world of good.

He added: “It’s good to have a week of training, get the boys in together and get the team bonding going.

“Training is always really good, high tempo which is what we need before we go into a big game like that.”

Jordan Bastin shared his excitement of this Saturday’s encounter in Buckinghamshire.

Bastin said he is 'loving' his time with a 'great club' after arriving from Tiverton Town last summer.

He has since become a fan favourite at The Optima Stadium and will look for more success at The Meadow.

“(I am) always excited for the next game, it’s going to be a tough one,” he said.

“They are all tough in this league, no game is easy but we have got to be at our best if we want to get three points, which is obviously what we are going to take. (I’m) just looking forward to the next game really.

“They are going to be hard to beat, they have got tricky wingers. We need to be organised, we will be ready, we will read through what they have got and go from there.

“I’ve been in a couple of good squads but this is a really, really decent squad. You’ve got some good individuals but it’s more the fact of how we work together as a team, we click with each other.

“Not always but that’s the way football is. We want to work for each other and that’s the ultimate goal.”