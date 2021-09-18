FA Cup: Weston AFC cruse past Taunton Town to reach third qualifying round

Published: 4:53 PM September 18, 2021 Updated: 4:54 PM September 18, 2021

Dayle Grubb scored Weston AFC's fourth goal in their FA Cup second qualifying round win over Taunton Town. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Lloyd Humphries and Scott Laird both scored twice to help Weston AFC qualify for the FA Cup third qualifying round in the Somerset derby after thumping Taunton Town 5-1 at The Optima Stadium today (Saturday).

All three first-half goals were scored from corner and the first was a real beauty.

Laird grabbed the first of his two goals in eight minutes when the ball fell into his path from Dayle Grubb's corner where he superbly swivelled to guide the ball past William Buse.

The left-back then headed home Jordan Bastin's corner before Lloyd Humphries volleyed home, via the post and Buse, to spark wild celebrations around the ground.

Grubb did get his goal he deserved when he picked up Jay Murray's ball to slot home moments into the second half.

You may also want to watch:

Gethyn Hill did get The Peacocks a consolation with a penalty but Humprhies added his second with a fine finish to give The Seagulls victory.

Manager Scott Bartlett named two changes from their 1-0 win at Dorchester Town, with Nick McCootie, who donned the captain's armband, coming for Lucas Vowles and Kie Plumley for Luke Purnell.

Plumley was one of two new signings, the other being James Dodd who had to settle for a place on the bench, brought in Bartlett following Purnell's injury sustained in midweek.

Plumley, who signed on loan from Oxford United, never looked out of place and looked confident throughout on his first Seagulls appearance.

However, it was the experienced Laird who grabbed Weston's first goal of the day after 12 minutes with a spectacular scissors kick.

Grubb's inswinging corner from the right found Humphries, the midfielder then found Turner and the defender's deflected strike fell into the path of Laird who finished superbly.

Taunton's Toby Holmes then fired over before Laird nodded home his second eight minutes later.

This time Grubb's corner on the left found the defender to head past Buse at the near post.

And Bartlett's side made it three after half an hour when Humphries met Grubb's corner at the near post to volley home, with both the ball hitting Buse and the post as it trickled in, despite the visitors frustration the ball hadn't crossed the line.

Grubb made it four moments into the second half when Murray's wonderful piece of skill got him away from the visitors defence.

The former Clevedon Town winger then looked up and found Grubb, who slotted it between both the defender's and Buse's legs, made it four in front of The Alto Digital Stand.

Holmes almost responded immediately when he rounded Plumley but Sam Avery was there to clear his effort off the line before at the other end Bastin went round Buse but could only fire wide.

Hill did grab one back after 60 minutes when Dan Sullivan was brought down by Turner in the box and despite Plumley going the right way, the former Weston Loanee powerfully fired home to the bottom left corner from the spot.

A couple of minutes later Ollie Chamberlain's freed Sullivan and the forward found himself one-on-one with Plumley, but Weston's stand in goalkeeper stood strong and denied Sullivan.

Dodd was brought on for Bastin after 68 minutes for his Weston debut after signing on loan from Exeter City on Friday until January.

And the midfielder almost made an instant impact. He played a one-two with Laird down the left before unleashing a shot which was parried away by Buse.

Holmes, then, broke into the Weston box after evading Avery and his deflected cross found Sullivan six yards out however with the goal at his mercy could only fire his effort over the bar.

However, Weston ensured they would own the bragging rights over their local rivals when Humphries fired home first time from Grubb's pass 18 yards out and a place in the hat for Monday's draw.

Weston AFC: Plumley, Turner, Laird, Cane, Pope, Avery, McCootie (C), Humphries, Murray, (Vowles, 68), Grubb and Bastin (Dodd, 68).

Goals:

Weston AFC: Laird 12 minutes and 20 minutes, Humphries, 30 minutes and 88 minutes and Grubb, 46 minutes

Attendance: 706