Weston AFC denied deserved point as Taunton Town net late winner

Weston AFC conceded in the 89th minute at Taunton Town as the Peacocks edged a five-goal thriller in the Somerset derby.

Gethyn Hill and Joe Budd has given the hosts a 2-0 lead before Jordan Bastin and Keiran Thomas looked to have rescued the visitors a well deserved point.

But Ben Adelsbury's late free-kick gave Taunton all three points to move the hosts up to the top of the Southern Premier South table.

The result leaves the Weston in fifth place, one point ahead of Chesham United, who won 1-0 at Walton Casuals.

Manager Scott Bartlett made four changes from Wednesday's win at Tiverton Town with Keiran Thomas, James Dodd, Marlon Jackson and Bastin all named in the starting line-up.

Sam Avery, Sonny Cox and Ellis Watts were all named on the bench while there was no place in the squad for Jacob Jagger-Cane.

The visitors were backed by a huge travelling support after the club's management and players subsidised the cost of travel by 50 per cent.

However, despite being roared on throughout by the passionate and loud supporters, Weston conceded the opening goal after 12 minutes.

Adelsbury's cross from the left found the head of Hill and the forward saw his header bounce into the ground and into the top left hand corner of the net.

Weston nearly levelled the scores straight away when Scott Laird’s powerful effort crashed back off the inside of the post and Taunton were able to clear.

Moments later Dayle Grubb’s corner found its way to Josh Thomas but the former Peacocks midfielder could only send his volley over from a tight angle with the goal gaping.

The hosts made it 2-0 just before the half-hour mark after good work by Hill, as the former Seagulls player won the ball back from Nick McCootie and took it across the byline before finding Budd who, after taking a touch to steady himself, drove into the top corner for his first ever goal for Town.

With time running out it looked like Taunton would go into the break 2-0 up but Weston had other ideas.

McCootie’s inch-perfect pass found Grubb inside the box and the midfielder saw his effort saved by Will Buse but Bastin in the right place at the right time to slam home the rebound from a couple of yards out.

There was still time for Laird to see another effort come back off the post just before the break.

With the wind firmly in their sails Weston levelled the scores five minutes into the second half with a well-deserved equaliser.

It was a stunning effort too as Keiran Thomas picked up the ball 25 yards from goal and let fly an unstoppable strike which nestled into the top corner in front of the vocal travelling supporters.

Weston kept pushing forward but just couldn't find a third as the encounter looked to heading for a draw.

But after Jared Lewington was brought down on the edge of box by Josh Thomas, Adelsbury curled the ball home from 25 yards out to give Taunton the win.

Weston AFC: Harris, K Thomas, Laird (Murray 90), Dodd, Pope, J Thomas, McCootie, Humphries, Jackson (Cox 76), Grubb, Bastin (Watts 81).

Attendance: 1,241.