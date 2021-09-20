FA Cup: Weston AFC drawn to play Dorking Wanderers in third qualifying round

Published: 4:38 PM September 20, 2021

Lloyd Humphries celebrates scoring one of his two Weston AFC goals in their 5-1 win over Taunton Town in the FA Cup. - Credit: Ade Threasher/WsMAFC

Weston AFC have been drawn away to play Dorking Wanderers in the third qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Weston cruised past Taunton Town 5-1 on Saturday, while Wanderers overcame Burgess Hill Town 4-0.

Marc White’s men play in the National League South and currently sit in 10th place with eight points, with two wins, two draws and two losses, from their opening six games so far.

The tie will take place on October 2 at Meadowbank and Weston’s Southern Premier South encounter at Walton Casuals, provisionally scheduled for that day, will have to be arranged.

Weston AFC's Laird scores the opener against Taunton Town in the Emirates FA Cup. - Credit: Ade Threasher/WsMAFC



“It’s an interesting draw, an opportunity to go up against higher league opponents,” manager Scott Bartlett told Weston Mercury Sport.

“It’s away but that doesn’t bother us, we are used to the travel and are looking forward to it.

“They have had a steady start to their season and have some good players, they will he expected to win so it’ll be a different type of game for us, a challenge that might suit us. We will do our research and be as prepared as we can be.”

The Seagulls are at this stage of the competition for the fourth consecutive season.

Weston’s 1-0 win at Flackwell Heath, via a replay, through Nick McCootie’s 85th-minute winner in the first qualifying round, saw them drawn to play The Peacocks.

And the result wasn’t in doubt after doubles from Lloyd Humphries and Scott Laird and a terrific Dayle Grubb strike earned a place in hat for the next round.

Weston AFC celebrate Dayle Grubb's goal against Taunton Town in the Emirates FA Cup. - Credit: Ade Threasher/WsMAFC



“We were great on Saturday, we played the game well and it was a calm and professional performance against one of the league’s big hitters,” Bartlett added.

“We go quietly about what we do, we don’t shout about ourselves, blame referees or injuries and I think that makes us accountable as a group for our results.

“As good as we were, we have played better and lost this season but we are slowly getting everyone back available and that depth is making us stronger.

“I was pleased we scored from set plays because our delivery is outstanding and it’s been an area of strength for us through pre-season and will be going forward.

“It’s another game for us but it was a big one for our supporters and I’m pleased we have got through for the board and everyone associated with the club.”