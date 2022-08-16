Weston AFC enjoy perfect afternoon in first win of season against Gosport Borough

Weston AFC Keiran Thomas, centre, celebrates his goal with Jacob Jagger-Cane, left and Dayle Grubb, right, against Gosport Borough. - Credit: Ade Threaser/WsMAFC

As games go Weston AFC couldn’t have asked for a better one on Saturday.

The Seagulls were clinical against Gosport Borough with three well-taken goals in the first half.

Jacob Jacob-Cane and Jason Pope are presented with a commemorative salver by Managing Director Oli Bliss to mark their 200th appearance for Weston AFC. - Credit: Ade Threaser/WsMAFC

Keiran Thomas, Marlon Jackson and Reuben Reid were the scorers as Scott Bartlett’s side made it four points from six after their come-from-behind 2-2 draw at Bracknell Town the previous weekend.

The two encouraging performances have seen Weston currently in fourth place ahead of the visit of Yate Town to The Optima Stadium this evening (Tuesday, 7.45pm).

But there is a lot to look back on and be impressed with in the first two weeks of the new Southern Premier South season.

A total of five goals have now been scored so far this campaign, by five different players.

Dayle Grubb, Ben Griffith, Thomas, Jackson and Reid have found themselves on the scoresheet which shows the strength in depth the Seagulls have.

Marlon Jackson scored Weston AFC's second goal against Gosport Borough. - Credit: Ade Threaser/WsMAFC

Probably the most encouraging sign is, however, the manner in which the goals have been scored.

Each one of them has shown they can come from anywhere and in all areas of the pitch.

The three goals scored on Saturday, in a devastating 24-minute spell, simply showed that.

Right-back Thomas picked up the ball from Jackson’s loose ball around 25 yards out and unleashed a thunderbolt which almost ripped the back of the net as it zoomed past Borough goalkeeper Patrick O’Flaherty.

If the first was a thing of real beauty the second was of determination and resilience.

Grubb’s 18-yard effort cannoned off the angle of post and crossbar and, under pressure from Reid, O’Flaherty could only punch out to Jackson who volleyed home from 12 yards.

Reuben Reid's goal against Gosport Borough was his first goal for Weston AFC after arriving in the summer from Yeovil Town. - Credit: Ade Threaser/WsMAFC

Reid was the next to get in on the act with his first goal for the club.

The summer signing from Yeovil picked up a pass from Jacob Jacob-Cane who, alongside Jason Pope, was presented with a commemorative salver by Managing Director Oli Bliss to mark their 200th appearances for the club.

The forward then showed fantastic movement to get away from Matt Briggs in the penalty area before driving a low shot into the far corner to round off a perfect afternoon at BS24.